Kim Kardashian’s Older Kids ‘Know’ About Kanye’s Social Media Antics

Kim Kardashian says she and Kanye West’s oldest children, North, 8, and Saint, 6, are aware of their father’s online behavior.

“I’m really open and honest with them,” the reality star – who is also mum to Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with West – told Robin Roberts on the special. The Kardashians” from ABC News.

“The youngest don’t understand much, but as for my two oldest, they know what’s going on.”

At the start of Wednesday’s primetime special, screenshots of West’s deleted Instagram posts and clips from his “Eazy” music videos with The Game (in which he poked fun at new beau Pete Davison from Kardashian) flashed on the screen.

“I hate that it happened like this,” Kardashian, 41, admitted to Roberts, 61.

The beauty mogul said she was “really open and honest” with her children about the couple’s very public divorce. ABC

In recent months, West, 44, has launched numerous public attacks on his ex-wife, his family and Davidson, whom the musician pretended to bury alive to the lyrics: “God saved me from this accident / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2021 and Earn Money

The rapper’s social media tirades led to a 24-hour Instagram suspension and he was subsequently kicked out of the 2022 Grammys.

“You want to take the high road, and sometimes it’s hard,” Kardashian admitted on the ABC News special. “I’ve always been a champion for him to speak his truth.”

Despite any drama with West, Kardashian wants their kids to “think about their dad’s world.” Getty Images for the Met Museum/

When it comes to their kids, Kardashian said she does her best to “be there for them,” emphasizing the importance of having “a really open dialogue” with each of them.

“At the end of the day, I just want my kids to be happy and healthy and think about their dad’s world,” she said. “And they do.”

The beauty mogul further revealed that while she and the Yeezy creator “still talk every day,” it’s mostly “for the kids.”

“Kanye and I will always be family,” the reality star said. ABC

“When it comes to family, Kanye and I will always be family,” she said.

Earlier this month, Page Six broke the news that West recently told Kardashian he was “going to get some help.”

Sources tell us the rapper promised his ex that he wouldn’t make “any public appearances or inflammatory statements on social media” while he sought help.

Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been dating since October 2021. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“Right now, Ye is in a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is focused on raising their beautiful children,” a rep for West tells Us.

Kardashian and West were declared legally single in March. She filed for divorce in February 2021 and has been dating Davidson since October.