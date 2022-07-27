Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons: their love story

That’s why it wasn’t strange when the news that the two of them were committed became official in 2017. The rumors started thanks to a report from Page Six magazine, but Kristen Dunst and Jesse Plemons they confirmed the news a short time later during an interview with Jimmy Fallon.

Although the couple did not reveal many details about how they got engaged, Kristen said that Jesse did it one day when she was sick and that although she felt a little bad, the actress had long suspected that the marriage proposal would come very soon. .

How many children do Plemons and Dunst have?

Much toBefore Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons secretly marriedthe news that Kristen was pregnant reached several sources, although it was not until 2018 that they confirmed the news.

Two of the most talented actors in the film industry continue to strengthen their relationship! Lionel Hahn

In a photograph for Rodarte’s fall-winter campaign that year, the American actress revealed the first official image of her pregnancy. In a pink dress with floral touches in tulle, the interpreter debuted the fashion house’s collection and recognized that she would be her mother for the first time.

Months later, on May 8, 2018, the couple welcomed their first son: Ennis Howard Plenoms. According to comments from Kirsten, the two chose the name based on various internet sites. They liked ‘Ennis’ because it sounds like a cowboy name: ‘it’s like an old cowboy name… We found it online. You know, on one of those baby websites. It was like: we like that one. Sounds cool,’ she said in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

Since then, the two have spent most of their time together, including filming new projects. But the couple have made it very clear that they have no plans to rush the wedding so they remain simply engaged for now.