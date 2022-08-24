Kobe Bryant’s widow dedicates a message to him on what would have been his birthday

Kobe Bryant He would have turned 44 this August 23, 2022, unfortunately he lost his life in an accident at the beginning of 2020 with his daughter, Gianna María.

his widow, vanessa bryantcontinues to live a very difficult moment with a broken heart due to the loss of her husband and daughter and has dedicated a loving message to celebrate it.

“Happy birthday baby! I love and miss you so much! #44,” It is the message that the wife of the former Lakers player posted on her official Instagram account for her more than 15 million followers. She accompanied him with a photograph where she appears hugging the athlete.

Of course, his followers reacted to the publication by generating loving comments touched by Vanessa Bryant’s message. Within minutes she already had thousands of likes and comments.

“Happy birthday to the goat.”

“Happy birthday KB. Boy you did marry the right person.”

“Sending you all my love.”

“Beautiful couple”.

They were some of the comments that filled the publication. He even received messages from celebrities like Khloe Kardashian who wrote “Happy birthday. I love you, Vanessa.” Lily Collins left him heart emojis as well as Ciara and some teammates from her basketball team.

What would have been his 44th birthday came at a bad time for the basketball player’s widow, as she is facing trial for the leaking of photographs of her husband’s and daughter’s charred bodies from the day of the accident.

After the statements of the witnesses, he could not bear the pain and his lawyer asked permission to withdraw for a moment because he needed to take a breath, when he agreed, he ran to the exit sobbing very affected, according to Entertainment Tonight.

