Kojima Productions expands for new games and large-scale projects – Nerd4.life

Kojima Productions It is going to expand in a remarkable way, as evidenced by the numerous job advertisements published by the team, currently looking for nearly 30 roles to fill that range in various fields of development and game creation, apparently to be employed on large-caliber projects.

The Hideo Kojima team is looking for artists, writers, level designers, project managers and much more, as evidenced by the official website of Kojima Productions in the section on job advertisements.

Kojima Productions: the team logo

While large-scale staffing is a fairly common thing on the part of teams, the fact that so many roles are currently open means that a staff expansion is planned in the near future, probably to be able to keep up with a more sustained roadmap, perhaps for several games to be carried out simultaneously.

Almost all the announcements in question refer to “high profile projects”, reported in the plural, which suggests the development of multiple games at the same time, or even parallel multimedia projects, considering that the team has recently opened a division dedicated to TV series, films and music.

There is no shortage of rumors about new games being worked on at Kojima Productions: recently there was talk of a new game still with Norman Reedus, but there has also been talk for some time about a possible game developed for the cloud in collaboration with Microsoft, although it is also possible that you work with both Sony and Microsoft at the same time.

