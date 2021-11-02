Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker outdid themselves: three iconic costumes

Ever since his daughters were little Kris Jenner she has always taken the holidays very seriously, especially Halloween, and it seems that she has managed to pass this tradition perfectly on to her offspring. In fact, this year during the night of the witches we were able to witness the transformation of their homes into dark, scary places and admire her and her daughters in many different costumes, one more beautiful than the other. However, someone seems to have passed the momager of America’s most famous sisters.

Among the whole group, in fact, that one passed with flying colors the test was Kourtney, together with the musician and future husband, Travis Barker. The woman has not only decorated her home with skeletons and terrifying creatures, but has dressed, paired with her partner, in the role of three iconic characters. As a first choice, the two opted for Sid and Nancy, the historic couple made up of the leader of the Sex Pistols Sid Vicious and his beloved Nancy Spungen, who met a tragic end in the 1980s. To interpret them they chose punk-style wigs and accessories typical of the ex-couple.

Subsequently, they played another historical couple, this time, however, belonging to a cult film of the 90s, entitled A life to the fullest. With a lot of makeup and clothes inspired by the film, they took on the appearance of the protagonists Alabama And Clarence. A successful disguise, which however has created quite a few controversies. Apparently the film in question was the favorite of Travis and his ex-wife, so much so that he called his own daughter Alabama. Many have interpreted this as a provocation, while others have simply found that after years it was still the artist’s favorite film. For now, the couple has made statements about it.

Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker: the most romantic costume

Last, but not least, perhaps the most romantic disguise, the one inspired by Edward scissor hands. Obviously the two lovers have decided to dress up as Edward and Kim wearing respectively the famous black latex suit with sharp scissors and white dress with long blond hair. Not only did they recreate the looks, but also the cinematic posters of the film, reconstructing in some frames taken by the photograph Amber Asaly, the iconic poses. Amber, famous for her 90s / 2000s style shots, also shot the costumes of other celebrities such as Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin, disguised as Ryan Reynolds for the party. Free Guy-hero for play and Anne Hathaway in Pretty Princess.