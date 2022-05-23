Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s extraordinary wedding in Italy seen on Instagram

Sunday May 22, 2022, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have finished celebrating their extraordinary wedding in Italy. After a surprise wedding in Las Vegas in April, a civil ceremony in May in the United States, the couple had gathered their loved ones for a festive weekend in Italy, in Portofino.

A wedding extraordinary, spectacular wedding dress for Kourtney Kardashian

It’s in the hands of the duo of Dolce & Gabbana that the bride and groom entrusted the making of their wedding outfits: it is also in their sublime property that they celebrated on Sunday after the religious ceremony. For the occasion, Kourtney Kardashian therefore wore a tailor-made wedding dress designed like an Italian lingerie corset as well as an XXL veil embroidered with a religious motif inspired by a tattoo of Travis Barker.

For this Italian wedding, many stars met in Portofino for these few days out of time. Clan Kardashian Jenner was obviously in the game, represented by the sisters, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylieas well as their mother Kris Jenner, and several of the grandchildren. The opportunity to observe on the various Instagram accounts of the guests the moments of this wedding of stars, whose portraits were immortalized by the photographer Ellen Von Unwerth.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding in Italy seen on Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian