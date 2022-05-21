Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s third wedding in Italy

As expected, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are going to celebrate a big wedding. According to TMZ, the couple is getting married this weekend in one of their favorite vacation destinations: Italy. For the occasion, the lovebirds They have rented a castle in Portofino, where they will exchange their vows in front of their family and a few friends.

The businesswoman and the Blink-182 drummer will celebrate their third wedding in Castello Brown, a beautiful castle on top of a hill. If the photos of their second ceremony in Santa Bárbara were spectacular, we are sure that the snapshots that they will give us of this third one will be even better. And there will be a lot of material, well this celebration It will last four days.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.



An intimate ceremony attended by the children of Kourtney and Travis (although those of the businesswoman did not take the news of the commitment exactly well, ahem), the entire Kardashian and their closest friends. Scott Disick is not among the guests, although we think he prefers it that way. The ex-boyfriend of the businesswoman is not satisfied with this wedding and, in fact, he made a drastic decision after learning that she was going to get married.

Kourtney and Travis celebrated a first wedding in Las Vegas last April, after attending the Grammys. Then, they decided to legally formalize her union last weekend at a ceremony attended only by her grandmother (but there’s a nice reason), Mary Jo Campbell, and his father, Randy.

If you thought that this third ceremony was the end of everything, you don’t know Kourtney and Travis at all. According to TMZ, the couple will be hosting another big event in Los Angeles “in the near future.” It is clear that simplicity is not for them. Anyway, we are waiting to receive our invitation.

