Kourtney Kardashian Barker Announces Huge Collection With Boohoo – Full Details

It’s a good day for fashion fans as it has just been announced that Kourtney Kardashian Barker has created a brand new 45-piece collection with Boohoo.

Considered a global trendsetter, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has teamed up with the brand to deliver two stunning capsule collections, but there’s a difference.

While curating the collection, Kourtney has also been busy filming a series of social content over the past year, where she investigates the future of sustainability in the fashion world.

Meeting with global industry experts to discuss sustainability challenges, both on and off camera, the series reflects Kourtney’s encounters with experts in worker welfare, human rights, textile waste, recycling, resale and vintage fashion.

The mum-of-three also enlisted the expertise of her longtime friend and sustainability influencer, Stephanie Shepard – AKA the co-founder of Future Earth, to identify the tough questions we need to ask and how to engage people. sustainability conversations. started.

In an official statement, Kourtney said:

“When boohoo first approached me with this idea focused on sustainability and style, I was concerned about the effects of the fast fashion industry on our planet. Boohoo responded with enthusiasm and a desire to incorporate more sustainable practices into our line. »

She added:

“It was an enriching experience to speak directly with industry experts. I am grateful for the opportunity to use my platform to lead conversations that lead to continuous change and to use my voice to share practical advice with consumers on how we can play our own part. There is still a lot of work to be done and improvements to be made, but I truly believe that any progress we can make on sustainability is a step in the right direction and will open the conversation for future advancements. »

So what can we expect from Kourtney’s new Boohoo collection? Due to launch at New York Fashion Week, the first limited-edition collection includes a number of pieces made from recycled fibers, as well as two vintage pieces.

With prices ranging from £5 to £75, it’s an affordable collection that’s sure to sell out, so we’d recommend keeping an eye on the Boohoo website for a chance to bag favorite designs. by Kourtney.

