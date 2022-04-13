Kourtney Kardashian borrowed her 2022 Grammys outfit from her best friend

Keeping up with the Kardashians’ inner circle can be tough, but it looks like Stephanie Shepherd (better known as Steph Shep) is a lifetime member.

Kourtney Kardashian revealed on Instagram on Tuesday that the black Et Ochs cutout jumpsuit she wore on the 2022 Grammys red carpet was not loaned by the brand, but rather borrowed from her best friend (who was once the assistant of his sister Kim).

“You know she’s a real best friend when you can’t find a Grammy’s outfit [sic] and she lends you one straight from her closet, straight from the runway, which she hasn’t even worn yet,” the 42-year-old Poosh founder wrote.

One commenter joked, “Can’t find an outfit? No hope for us then.

Kardashian’s jumpsuit comes from her boyfriend’s closet. kourtneykardash/Instagram

‘The Kardashians’ star tagged Shepherd, 32, in photos; she also credited hairstylist Glen Coco with her ’90s ponytail and makeup artist Rokael with her smoky eye and bare lip.

The Poosh founder teamed the jumpsuit with transparent gloves. kourtneykardash/Instagram

A similar Et Ochs combination will set you back $1,395.

Kardashian was joined on the carpet by fiancé Travis Barker, who coordinated a black Givenchy suit consisting of a sleeveless vest and pants with a diamond wedding ring from Tiffany & Co. As usual, the pair s is packed on the PDA while posing for the photographers.

After the Las Vegas awards show, the couple had an impromptu “wedding” at One Love Chapel — without a marriage license, as Page Six exclusively reports. The two stars changed into matching black leather jackets for the “practice” nuptials.

Kourtney and Stephanie are still close friends. CG pictures

Stephanie started working as Kim’s assistant in 2013 and became close with Kourtney. A staple of “Keeping Up,” she was eventually named COO of Kim’s company, Kardashian West Brands. She left work in 2018 and Kim denied there was any drama between the two.

In August 2018, Kim shared on her app that they “never had a feud,” telling her followers, “She wanted to go in a different direction. I respect that.”

Despite the rumours, Kim added: “I love giving that encouragement to whoever I work with… just because people stop working together doesn’t mean they fight and stop being friends. ”

It seems that even though Steph no longer works with the famous family, she still helps them.