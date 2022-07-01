Kourtney Kardashian goes by the name ‘Mrs. Barker’, here’s a look at her lingerie pics!

Facebook

Kourtney Kardashian has been doing the rounds on social media since she got married to Travis Barker last month. The reality TV star is followed by a large number of fans on social media not only for the regular content she provides to her fans but also for the way she carries herself in terms of fashion and style. In a recent turn of events, Kourt was seen wearing lacy lingerie as she claimed her husband’s last name barker through a Instagram post.

For strangers, Kourtney got married to Travis in a stunning but intimate ceremony which was held in Portofino in May this year. They allegedly tied the knot in April in Las Vegas, but when they couldn’t complete the proceedings, the couple decided to make it more official the following month. The highlight of the wedding was undoubtedly the short wedding dress by Kourtney, inspired by the lingerie of Dolce and Gabbana, surmounted by a magnificent vielle with an intricate design.

Kourtney Kardashian recently shared a series of photos from Nobu Malibu, where she was spotted having dinner with her husband Travis Barker. She was seen showing off a sulphurous outfit that showed off her cl*avage. She opted for a black and beige lace bra, paired with a black miniskirt and a sleek long blazer.

Kourtney Kardashian tied her hair in a tight bun and left a loose strand around her face. Her makeup was kept simple and classic with glossy brown lipstick and a heavy coat of highlighter.

With high heels and a heart-shaped handbag, Kourtney Kardashian was photographed in different parts of her lavish home. In the caption of the post, she used the surname of Travis Barker and wrote: Hello, yes it’s Mrs Barker, how can I help you?“.

Most of the comments were about her daring look but the one that stood out was her husband’s Travis Barker. He decided to stay flirtatious and even slightly piggy by writing “I have some ideas”, which earned him more than 6,000 likes in a few minutes.