Kourtney Kardashian ‘in tears’ after major accident at her $9million mansion ‘ruined’ part of her home

KOURTNEY Kardashian has shared photos of an unfortunate accident that ‘ruined’ something in her sprawling $9million mansion.

The reality star gave fans a glimpse of the tragic moment via her Instagram Stories.

Kourtney, 43, kicked it off Tuesday morning with a major crash, documenting the drama on her Instagram Story.

She snapped a photo of a white carpet in her syrup-stained $9 million mansion.

“syrup on the mat,” reads his caption.

The Kardashians star included several different crying emojis, suggesting she was upset by the accident.

It is not known who spilled the syrup or how it happened.

Hours earlier, however, the mother-of-three posted a photo of her son Reign Disick eating a Mickey Mouse-shaped breakfast that looked like a pancake or waffle.

The star often shows off glimpses of her home, though she usually looks nearly perfect in these photos.

Stepdaughter Alabama Barker also shares many house looks, which Kourtney now shares with Travis Barker.

The Poosh founder and Blink-182 drummer tied the knot in May after about a year together.

SHOW IT

Earlier this week, Travis’ daughter brought fans to Kourtney and Travis’ luxurious dining room.

The teenager posted a video of herself entering the room with a giant table that could easily seat ten people.

The table decor follows a simple black and white pattern.

A variety of dishes sit in the middle of the table, allowing a choice of meals.

We hear Alabama say, “It’s so pretty!” »

She also tagged Chef K, the Kardashians’ personal chef, with the caption, “Family dinner.”

The chef also added her own photos on Instagram of some of the dishes she prepared for the famous family.

Chef K usually creates gluten-free and meat-free meals, as Kourtney and Travis are both vegan.

Kourtney also posted a variety of close-ups of the family dinner on Instagram.

That’s not all the glimpses of the massive house she’s given fans, either.

POOL DAY

Earlier this month, Alabama showed off the huge pool and outdoor space at the home of her dad Travis and stepmom Kourtney.

She took to her Instagram Stories to share a snapshot as she lay on a lounge chair overlooking the water.

She made sure to include her legs in the photo, which were wet after taking a dip in the pool.

In the background, fans could see the beautiful resort-style backyard, complete with palm trees and a gazebo with patio furniture.

Alabama captioned his post with a timestamp of “5:13 p.m.”

The rocker’s daughter caused concern among fans this week after she shared another bizarre post on her social media.

A month before his pool posts, Travis himself showed off the outdoor space.

He showed off the stunning pool, which sits among the tranquil trees and patio of his resort-style home.

Fans were able to spot a giant inflatable double slide, which the rocker had recently added,

