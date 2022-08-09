Kourtney Kardashian: why her daughter Penelope is very ma…

Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter took her mother’s engagement to Travis Barker very badly. Kourtney explains her daughter’s dismay on May 5 episode of The Kardashians.

The new series The Kardashians is broadcast on Hulu every Thursday. Last Thursday, May 5, fans got to see the moment Kourtney Kardashian announced to her children her engagement to Travis Barker. Her 9-year-old daughter, Penelope, had a heartbreaking reaction facing this news. In this episode, we can see the founder of Poosh calling her children, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, after saying “yes” to Travis Barker. Note that Kourtney Kardashian, 43, shares her 3 children with her ex, Scott Disick38 years old.

It is via FaceTim that Kourtney and Kim Kardashian have discussed the marriage proposal to Penelope. “Do you want to know what my surprise was?”, the mother had announced to her daughter. “We got engaged !”, Kourtney added. Although fans couldn’t see Kourtney’s screen, you could clearly hear the 9 year old girl cry before abruptly hanging up the phone. “Penelope took it the wrong way. I think it’s a big change for her and even though she loves Travis, I don’t think she knows what that means. Does it take me away? I think she doesn’t know what that means,” had confided Kourtney during a confession.

Khloé Kardashian: ‘They think they’re losing their dad’

For her part, Khloé also confided in Penelope’s reaction. “They think they’re losing their father, I don’t think they think they’re losing their mother. They think their father is gone and that Travis replace him. When you’re a kid, you think you have to choose one, so P’s reaction is understandable“had entrusted Khloé. “But there’s nothing wrong with Travis. It’s the same as how we felt about Caitlyn Jenner. There was nothing wrong with Caitlyn,” she added.

Kourtney joined her sister’s point of view, saying: “Once my father accepted Caitlynwe have had felt like we could breathe deeply and being friendly with Caitlyn, getting along with him and not feeling bad.” “I think it’s really important that Scott accepts our relationship so that the children can feel good”, Kourtney added during her confession.