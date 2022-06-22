Kraft mac and cheese is getting a name change

urielblanco

(CNN) Kraft’s Macaroni and Cheese is getting a name change after 85 years. The product will now be called Kraft Mac & Cheese, which “is intended to reflect the way fans routinely talk about the brand,” the company announced Wednesday. Packages with the new name will hit shelves in August.

Along with the shortened name, shoppers will note that the box will get a subtle makeover that includes a refreshed logo, typeface, and a unique blue color that “amplifies the brand’s most recognizable asset: the noodle smile.”

The new image of the renewed Kraft Mac & Cheese.

Kraft said the new name and new box are part of an effort to redefine its macaroni and cheese as “comfort food.” This distinction helps you stand out from other, healthier products that take up shelf space.

Goodles, for example, is a Gal Gadot-backed startup that sells boxed mac and cheese with more protein and fiber at a higher price. Banza and Annie’s also make similar products that are marketed as being healthier than the Kraft version.

The price of Kraft’s macaroni and cheese has also taken a hit recently. Dozens of its products have seen price increases in recent months, including a 3.5% increase in a package of EZ Mac and a 20% increase in the price of a 7.25-ounce plate of Kraft Big Bowl Macaroni and Cheese.

Strong demand, supply constraints and uncertainty have increased input costs for Kraft, the company said in a letter to suppliers, adding that the “upward trend in packaging, transportation, ingredient and labor costs work persists, reaching levels not seen in decades”. Those higher costs led the company to make the decision to raise prices.

Shares of Kraft Heinz Co. have risen 1% for the year.

