Kraken, crypto that can be purchased through Apple Pay and Google Pay

Kraken said his customers will now be able to buy cryptocurrencies on his app using Apple Pay from Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) e Google Pay from Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

What happened

Kraken’s app will automatically connect with customers’ Apple Pay or Google Pay accounts, the San Francisco-based company explained in a blog post.

The app has a minimum purchase amount of $ 10 and a maximum purchase limit of $ 7,500 during a seven-day period.

Kraken supports trading of several cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) ed Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC).

Because it is important

The integration of payment methods such as Apple Pay and Google Pay with the Kraken app will make it easier for the company’s customers to purchase cryptocurrencies.

The decision also comes after Kraken’s rival exchange, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), said in August that it will introduce cryptocurrency purchases with debit cards linked to Apple Pay and Google Pay, with instant withdrawals of up to $ 100,000 per transaction.

Globally, Kraken’s client base trades over 90 digital assets and 7 different fiat currencies.

In August, the company said it plans to expand to Europe by the end of the year.

Price movement

At the time of publication on Wednesday, Bitcoin was down 1.5% daily to $ 42,436.19 and Ethereum was down 3.7% to $ 2,937.50.

Photo courtesy of Kraken