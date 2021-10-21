Kraken supports Polkadot auctions | It starts with $ 5 DOT

Another great news for the world of Polkadot. Only yesterday we gave the news of the 48 new auctions on Kusama, which have already triggered one bull run on the canary network of the main protocol.

Now comes the Kraken support – one of the most important exchanges in the world for auctions on parachain $ DOT – with a mechanism that will allow everyone to participate, even with a minimum sum.

Kraken announces support for Polkadot parachain rods

The rods on parachain from Polkadot are one of the most important events in the history of this protocol, which have already contributed to an important price boost – with the return now solid above altitude $ 40.

To give gasoline to the bullish trend which will concern the sector and the ecosystem of Polkadot comes now Kraken, that has announced on its official website full support for the operation. Let’s see together how it will take place:

Kraken is happy to announce support for upcoming auctions for the Polkadot network’s parachain slots. We have already allowed our customers to participate in those of Kusama, adding 35 million euros of investments to the protocol. Customers who want to support their favorite projects will be able to do so with stakes starting from 5 DOT. A dashboard is available to participate in auctions.

A very important support, which comes from one of the largest exchange in the world both for the services offered and for the quality of the services offered. And if with Kusama tokens were invested for a counterpart of 35 million dollars, it is likely for auctions on Polkadot the sum is much larger.

What do the rods for the slots on the parachain mean for Polkadot?

They mean an important enlargement of the purposes of the Network and the possibility of incorporating new resources and new projects. This type of operations also carry a buying pressure on the markets, generally pushing up the price of the cryptocurrency involved.

This is what we have also seen with Kusama – which was among the strongest cryptocurrencies in the cryptocurrency sector precisely by virtue of the arrival of parachain on your protocol. Two networks that go hand in hand, with the latter being in effect the test network, or as it is officially called, the canary network. The network where novelties are introduced, which after being tested end up on Polkadot. And with the confirmation of 48 new auctions on $ KSM, also $ DOT could take flight again.