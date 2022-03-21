Kristen Stewart arrives with ‘Spencer’ to Prime Video

Best Prime Video series.

It is not the first time that the life of Lady Di occupies the big screen. There have been a lot of movies dedicated to the princess, the last one was ‘Spencer’ with a Kristen Stewart that shines in the film and as such is nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars that will be delivered on March 27. If you couldn’t see the star of ‘Twilight’ in the cinema when it premiered a few months ago, now you can do it without leaving the sofa thanks to Prime Video.

How was the process to put yourself in Diana’s shoes? “Everyone loves to talk about it, what kind of research or magic flip did I have to do to get the accent right. If I’m being honest, if you have enough time to get the accent right, it’s a very The really important thing is to internalize things and incorporate truly emotional reactions to what already exists in real life, if what you are going to do is narrate the story of a person who did exist, “the actress assured in an interview with Vanity Fair.

With tenacity and deep respect for the figure of Diana, Kristen has managed to outline one of her best performances under the direction of Pablo Larraín. On this occasion, ‘Spencer’ focuses on a weekend that was key to her life, a moment of crisis in which her entire world falls apart during Christmas at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. Thus we see how that life of luxury turns into a nightmare that suffocates her. A perfect and well-documented drama to enjoy with a cup of tea on a rainy afternoon and also enjoy the setting and exquisite costumes.

