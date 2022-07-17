Kristen Stewart Chose Robert Pattinson to Play Edward in ‘Twilight’ – Movie News

Ben Barnes and Jackson Rathbone competed against Robert Pattinson for the role of Edward Cullen. However, Kristen Stewart did not doubt that he was the perfect choice to play the vampire of the successful franchise.

Twilightthe famous saga adapted from Stephenie Meyer’s books, launched the careers of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, who have become some of the most promising actors in the film industry today.

Last year, Kristen Stewart starred in spencer, film for which she won multiple awards for Best Actressand Robert Pattinson recently played the Gotham City superhero in batmana role for which he has received much praise from critics.

Robert Pattinson played Batman in the Matt Reeves movie.



Pattinson, who brought Edward Cullen to life on the big screen, was chosen by his set partner Kristen Stewart.. Stephenie Meyer has previously stated that casting the actor to play the vampire was the most difficult job in the production of Twilightsince there were quite a few candidates.

Ultimately, four actors were selected to take the “chemistry test” with Kristen Stewart, already cast in her iconic role as Bella Swan. Among those actors were ben barnes, jackson rathbone (who would later play Jasper in the film) and, of course, Robert Pattinson.

The first movie in the Twilight saga was released 14 years ago.



For director Catherine Hardwicke, the choice was quite complicated, but Kristen Stewart had no doubts about who Edward Cullen should be. In an interview with Vanity Fairthe actress talked about the auditions and said: “We had a day of auditions with a bunch of actors. After that, Catherine Hardwicke came in and said, ‘What do you think? It’s a tough choice.’ I said, ‘Are you kidding me? It’s an obvious choice!’ It couldn’t be better, it was a kind of perfection.”.

For his part, Pattinson, who was already known for having played Cedric in the Harry Potter franchise, wasn’t so sure about getting the part. He confessed that he was embarrassed to go to the audition and that he had no idea how to play Edward. “I thought going to the audition would be a waste of time because they were supposed to cast a model or something. I even felt a bit arrogant.”he told the magazine.

It is even known that, at some point in the recording, the actor almost lost the role of Edward because he thought his character should be more serious while the producers demanded that he smile morebut they managed to reach an agreement, as Pattinson recounted on a show by host Howard Stern.