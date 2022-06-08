Kristen Stewart on How to Wear a Chanel Sequined Jumpsuit

when we thought that Kristen Stewart had shown everything in fashion, appears to teach the opposite. Pigeonholing his style with a single word can be a bit difficult, because she dominates the spirit of rebellion like no one else, and succumbs to totally sophisticated combinations. The truth is that she always imposes her personal stamp on each seam that adorns her.

After leaving Cannes as a muse of cinema (in a contemporary version), the actress, Kristen Stewart, arrived in his native country to continue giving style lessons. This time, she attended the premiere of Crimes of the Futurea film in which he stars in the company of Viggo Mortensen and Léa Seydoux, with a striking styling that he defended in code edgy. The design covered by sequins today he leaves us more than one lesson fashionist.

How to wear sequin pants according to Kristen Stewart?

Kristen Stewart wears a sequined jumpsuit pants signed by Chanel. Theo Warg

The spencer protagonist arrived at the Walter Reade Theater in New York with the cast of the film Crimes of the Future. This was the perfect opportunity to show that the days are lived a la mode. The Chanel season is not over, and as a faithful ambassador she donned a jumpsuit pants in vogue woven by sequinsbelonging to the Resort 2023 collection of the house.

The catwalk presented the jumpsuit with pump shoes, while Stewart raised the piece with some pointed toe ankle boots in patent leather Here the first trick. If you measure less than one meter and seventy, choose some triangle toe shoesr in line with the pants It will look great, as it will achieve a flattering visual effect. But this is not all, to stylize a little more, he wore the jumpsuit open at the top, creating a ‘V’ neckline, double punctuation.