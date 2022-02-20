Kristen Stewart shows a casual look with jeans and a white T-shirt – New Woman

When you walk down the red carpet, Kristen Stewart always impress in designer suits elegant, bold and avant-garde with those who impose fashion.

However, far from red carpet, the actress usually bets on simpler combinationsorchestrated with comfortable clothing, with which he shows himself as just another person.

He did so last Saturday night, February 12, when attending a party with a look basic casual unconventional for a party, but true to his personal style and laid-back essence.

Kristen Stewart conquers with a basic outfit of the street style

According to Daily Mailthe 31-year-old interpreter was caught celebrating with her friend Rita prays in a San Valentin’s party in Los Angeles hosted by Vas J Morgan and Michael Braun.

For the star-studded celebration at Limitless Sunset, the leading lady of spencer opted for informality with a classic casual outfit made up of garments that we all have.

the discreet look from Stewart for the party was starring a basic white cropped relaxed neck t-shirt with which he left part of his flat abdomen exposed.

He combined it with a pair of distressed look light wash denim trousersa flattering high rise, slim legs and a turned-up hem cropped frayed.

Finally, complete with a pair of red sneakers with white stripes and gray socks that she wore to the top to stay comfortable during the night of celebration.

As for accessories, Kristen added a dash of sparkle to her traditional super-easy look with a chain of golden links and a set of rings adorning his hands.

Finally, he finished off his infallible stylistic proposal with a beauty look essential, wearing her blonde hair gathered in a hairstyle effortless and light makeup which highlighted his gaze.

The recent release of Kristen Stewart It came just days after the actress got his first Oscar nomination, after more than two decades acting, for his work in spencer.

Kristen’s reaction to her first Oscar nomination

In this regard, the luminary shared her feelings about her nomination for the academy awards in a statement to the magazine Entertainment Tonight.

In her reaction, the actress expressed how honored she felt to have been nominated along with the consecrated Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Penelope Cruz and Nicole Kidman.

“I am speechless and humbled this morning. I am amazed by this. I never thought in a thousand years that I would be in the company of these four incredible women,” Stewart confessed.

“I would pay to make movies. I would if it was illegal. This is a dream state, to share on this level”, he added.

Finally, she expressed: “I am very moved and grateful for the work that was generated in this film. I am very proud to be part of our film community. I’m very happy. It’s a good day”.

The ninety-fourth edition of the Oscar will be held next sunday 27th March.