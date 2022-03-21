Kristen Stewart turned down a ‘Scream 4’ cameo similar to Drew Barrymore’s

We’ve been talking a lot about ‘Scream’ lately, and it’s no wonder, because the horror saga has experienced a resurgence of popularity thanks to the successful passage through theaters of its fifth installment and with a sixth part already announcedwhich will also arrive very soon, in March 2023. Fans of the franchise created by Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson are in luck, because it seems that there is Ghostface for a while.

One of the most distinctive hallmarks of ‘Scream’ is its meta and self-referential nature. Among other things, the films have been characterized by their nods to horror movies and their cameos, including Jada Pinkett Smith or Carrie Fisher herself. Well, it turns out that in ‘Scream 4’, we were about to have one that would have given a lot to talk about, but in the end it didn’t happen. We’re talking about Kristen Stewart, who turned down appearing in the 2011 sequel, just when she was still immersed in the ‘Twilight’ saga.

In a recent interview with Slant, the ‘Spencer’ actress revealed that he was offered a cameo similar to that of Drew Barrymore in the original 1996 film: “He was a character who was killed off at the beginning”it says, “They created an entire sequence where a bunch of people are killed to emulate Drew’s”.

The interpreter decided to reject the role, according to her out of respect for the original: “I can’t do the same as Drew. I can’t touch that”. Stewart explains that originally the prologue of ‘Scream 4’ was going to include a single victim, in the style of the first filmbut in the end, as we all know, instead of Stewart, they ended up doing a bigger scene with several victims, played by Lucy Hale, Shenae Grimes, Anna Paquin and Kristen Bell.

In the new sequel directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, which hit theaters last January, we do have a prologue paying homage to the legendary Barrymore scene, with Jenna Ortega following in his footsteps in her first confrontation with Ghostface.

fan of the original

Although Stewart turned down appearing on ‘Scream’ years ago, does not close the door to do it in a future sequel. When asked if she would accept a second offer to visit Woodsboro, the actress replies: “Maybe. I’d read the script”.

“I love that movie”he adds referring to the first installment, “I’ve seen it recently, as an adult, and it’s so twisted. I love it because it exudes a love for movies. The best thing about ‘Scream’ is what it says about cinema, it’s so self-aware. It goes like six turns on itself. I love how much [Wes Craven] loves cinema and how that is part of the film. It’s totally for movie nerds. It’s not just a slasher, it’s a beautiful movie“.

‘Scream 6’ hits theaters on March 31, 2023. And if it does well at the box office, there’s no reason they won’t end up doing more, so they better write a scene for Stewart that he can’t say no to.