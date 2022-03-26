Kristen Stewart would be the actress chosen by Avril Lavigne to play a biographical film

The ‘Complicated’ singer confessed on the red carpet that Kristen Stewart is her ideal actress to play her in a movie. Avril Lavigne | Source: Diffusion



On the night of Tuesday the 22nd, the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022 were held, where the princess of pop-punk, Avril Lavigne, answered the following question on the red carpet of the awards “In a biopic, which actress would be ideal to bring your role to life?” to which Lavigne replied that Kristen Stewart was amazing and that given a biopic of her, I would like Kristen to play her role.





Kristen-Stewart | Source: Diffusion

Stewart has facial features very similar to the singer, in addition to being contemporary and both of white complexion. That Avril Lavigne has chosen Kristen Stewart to play her in a biographical film also shows the singer’s admiration for the actresssince the interpreter of Bella Swan, after starring in this role, has made her way into the world of cinema by starring in other successful films.

Premiere ‘Love Sux’.

On February 25, Canadian pop punk singer Avril Lavigne released her seventh studio album, which is called ‘Love Sux’ and has twelve songs and some are in collaboration with emblematic artistsincluding Machine Gun Kelly and Mark Hoppus, singer and drummer for Blink-182.

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022.

Last Tuesday, March 22, the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022 were held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Some of the winners were, BTS ARMY – BTS in the category of “best fan army”, Silk Sonic in the category “best group/duo of the year” and Taylor Swift in the “best lyrics” category with her cover of All Too Well.