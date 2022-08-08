Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Pack on PDA in London: Pictures

Parent’s Night! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott made himself comfortable in London as the rapper celebrated his first headlining gig in months.

“Utopia with you,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, captioned a series of PDA photos via Instagram on Sunday, August 7. In the blink of an eye, Jenner looked into the 31-year-old musician’s eyes backstage as she pointed her phone at the mirror to capture a selfie. Another photo showed Scott kissing the reality TV star on the cheek.

“We’re dating,” the Texas native commented on Jenner’s post.

The California native then shared glimpses of the show via her Instagram Story as she watched Scott perform at London’s O2 arena. Jenner danced with her daughter Stormi, 4, in the audience before continuing to pack on the PDA with Scott after the show.

The on-off couple started dating in 2017, quietly welcoming Stormi a year later. Despite breaking up in 2019, the duo have remained close while raising their baby girl. We Weekly confirmed in August 2021 that the duo were expecting baby No. 2 shortly before Jenner announced her pregnancy via social media.

‘She’s been trying for almost two years to get pregnant,’ a source says exclusively We at the time. “She always wanted another child close to Stormi’s age.”

The couple welcomed their second child, a son, in February. Although they initially revealed the little one’s name was Wolf Webster, Jenner later told her social media followers that the nickname wasn’t set in stone. “FYI, our son’s name is no longer Wolf,” she wrote in March. “We really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.

Since the baby’s arrival, the Kylie’s life alum has only given fans small glimpses of her baby boy, often referring to him simply as “Baby Webster.”

As Jenner and Scott are still settling into life as parents of two, they’ve made an effort to prioritize their relationship. In the months since baby No. 2 arrived in the family, the duo have been spotted on several date nights, but they’re not rushing to hit the next level.

“The priority has been taking care of the children,” a source said exclusively We in May, adding that Jenner and the “Butterfly Effect” artist frequently “diverted the subject” from the engagement. “Keeping things between them calm and cold and setting boundaries that will give them the best chance of staying together long term.”

