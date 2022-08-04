Kylie Jenner gets her hands on in surreal glove-covered look

ads

We have to give the floor to Kylie Jenner: her latest look is anything but boring.

The makeup mogul stepped out in London on Thursday wearing an eye-catching pink jacket and fitted black miniskirt, both adorned with padded 3D gloves that gave the appearance of extra hands hugging her curves.

The surreal styles come from Rei Kawakubo’s fall 2007 collection for Comme des Garçons, which also included Minnie Mouse-inspired hats and dresses with tiny baby dresses sewn into the front.

“I’m tired of mundane, everyday fashion,” Kawakubo said of her designs at the time, per Vogue Runway. ” I’m curious. I want something that takes us to another world.

Jenner’s groped outfit is certainly otherworldly — and a piece of fashion history, in fact, as a similar look from the same Comme des Garçons collection currently resides at the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Stormi dressed in a leather tank top and distressed jeans for a day in London with her mother.MEGA

Kawakubo’s avant-garde designs are also hot items for fashion collectors; a version of Jenner’s outfit with pants instead of a skirt sold for nearly $7,000 on 1stdibs.

The ‘Kardashians’ star, who was joined by her 4-year-old daughter Stormi for her outing in the UK capital, is no stranger to a wearable optical illusion.

In June, she made headlines for “freeing the nipple” in a sham bikini printed with a pair of bare breasts, and at May’s 2022 Billboard Music Awards, she walked the red carpet in a Balmain dress that also gave the illusion of being see-through.

When “naked” dresses no longer turn heads, there’s always a handy skirt suit.

Like the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners, Kylie often opts for archival designs.MEGA

