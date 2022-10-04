Kylie Jenner has still not chosen the first name of her 7-month-old son and delivers a very curious explanation

Kylie Jenner is in a relationship with Travis Scott since 2017. Last February, gorgeous Kylie Jenner and Houston native rapper Travis Scott hosted their second child. The little boy of Kylie Jenner, 25, and Travis Scott, 31, was first named Wolfas recalled SHE in her post on September 13, 2022. A few months later, the reality star announced that she and her boyfriend have not kept the first name Wolf given to their second son. “For information, our son is no longer called Wolf. We just really felt like it wasn’t him“, announced Kylie Jenner on her Instagram account.

Since this announcement, fans of Kylie Jenner remained hungry. Although they know that the star’s sonKeeping Up With The Kardashians no longer called Wolf, the couple no longer never revealed Wolf’s new identity. According to SHErumors have been swirling for a few weeks revealing that Wolf’s new first name would be Sun. But nothing is less certain, especially since the founder of Kylie Cosmetics n / A neither confirmed nor denied these hallway noises during his last appearance.

Kylie Jenner: the founder of Kylie Cosmetics explains that her son is still called Wolf, but…

A few days ago, the mum of the 7 month old boy was guest on the show The Late Show with James Corden(…)

