Kylie Jenner ignites the web in one of the most… cheeky bikinis and it comes from a famous French brand!

Last February, Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child. A little boy who is also the fruit of his love with Travis Scott… and whose first name we still don’t know. If she was very discreet after giving birth, Kylie Jenner caused a sensation at the wedding of her big sister Kourtney Kardashian which took place last May in Italy.

Back in California, Kylie Jenner didn’t take very long to pack her bags. For the past few days, the beautiful brunette has been enjoying a stay with friends in a sumptuous villa located in the heart of the mountains of Utah. We are talking here about a five-star property belonging to the luxury resort Amangiri, located in the heart of the majestic Colorado desert… and where Kylie has her little habits since she already had the house at 5000€ per night in 2020.

If this stay allows the mother of her family to rest since her children do not seem to be with her, it also allows her to take pretty photos to feed her Instagram account. A few days ago, she ignited the canvas by posing in a beautiful metallic blue set from the Diesel brand.

A swimsuit that makes people talk

This Monday, June 7, Kylie Jenner, who was almost upstaged by Lilibet, the daughter of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, once again made people talk about her after posting a photo in which her nipples seem to appear in large plan. It is actually a daring trompe-l’oeil swimsuit by Jean-Paul Gaultier.

Called “The Naked Bikini”, this bikini top is part of the capsule collection between the famous French fashion house and designer Lotta Volkova. To play the provocation card to the end, Kylie Jenner did not fail to write the phrase “Free the nipple”, which means “Free the nipple”, the slogan of the women who were fighting for the platform Instagram stops censoring photos where nipples appear.

A cliché that makes people talk but which seduced her millions of fans who were quick to ask her where they can get this very sexy bikini..

