Kylie Jenner launches her first swimwear line

A series of Polaroid images with a vintage effect and a short video with models wearing swimsuits in shades of yellow, pink and orange. These details were enough to explode thehype around the launch of the first swimwear collection by Kylie Jenner. The line, which represents Jenner’s first foray into fashion, does not yet have a release date but we know that it will include, in addition to swimwear, also headwear, tops, briefs, footwear, bathrobes and accessories related to summer.

First foray into the segment but not into entrepreneurship: the creation of the clothing brand Kendall + Kylie dates back to 2015 together with his older sister Kendall Jenner (formerly his dental care company Moon and recently also that of spirits 818), and also in the same year the launch of the make-up brand Kylie Cosmetics (since yesterday also in the Australian market). Beauty turned out to be a profitable segment for Jenner, so much so that in 2019 she decided to launch a new beauty line, Kylie Skin. With $ 250,000 from her modeling earnings, sponsorships and appearances on the TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kylie launched her first batch of 15,000 lip kits in 2015, consisting of a lip liner and matching lipstick (her $ 29 kits sold in under a minute).

Then 2019 turned out to be an even more fortunate year after the signing of the agreement with the multinational Coty (in its portfolio it has brands such as CoverGirl, Max Factor and Rimmel London), which acquired a 51% majority stake in the American influencer business for $ 600 million. Following the deal, however, something begins to creak.

After the deal with Coty, Kylie Cosmetics is valued at $ 1.2 billion (from the deal, as reported Forbes, Jenner pocketed $ 540 million). As of March 2019 Forbes crowns her the youngest self-made billionaire but, some time later, some documents relating to the Coty affair highlight how her business was smaller than she had declared: no ranking of billionaires, at most that of a millionaire.

In 2020 Forbes he recalculated Kylie’s net worth and concluded that she is not a billionaire – more realistic accounting of her personal fortune puts her at just under $ 900 million.

Today, according to the latest calculations of Forbes, the net worth of the entrepreneur with 260 million followers on instagram is equal to 620 million dollars. In recent days the news that Jenner is expecting the second child of rapper Travis Scott (in 2020 on the cover of Forbes).