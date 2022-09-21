Kylie Jenner shows off REAL skin texture in rare unedited video on ‘lazy day’ at $36m LA mansion

KYLIE Jenner showed off her true skin texture in a new no-makeup selfie.

Fans recently predicted a split between the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and baby daddy Travis Scott.

But Kylie, 25, didn’t seem bothered as she took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a natural boomerang of herself.

The reality star lay on the couch without any makeup on as she rocked the camera back and forth to show off her flawless complexion.

The TV personality’s hand flew up and down her face in a quick snap, as her long red fingernails flashed at the camera.

Kylie looked stunning in the natural post, flaunting her flawless skin in a comfy white hoodie.

The mother-of-two captioned her photo: “A very rare lazy day. »

The Hulu star recently welcomed her second child, a son with boyfriend Travis Scott.

CALL EXIT?

But earlier this week, fans shared a crazy theory suggesting the couple have split after the star made a major change on social media.

A follower shared the theory on a Reddit board dedicated to Kardashian where Kylie’s latest Instagram photo was reposted.

The original post, captioned “rise and shine,” showed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posing in a full-length mirror, wearing nothing but a nude bra and baggy jeans.

Back on Reddit, one fan commented, “The ‘I’m single again’ message. »

Another person agreed, writing, “I’m starting to think she and Travis broke up. »

A third Redditor continued the sentiment, adding, “Guys, I think she’s single. »

“Yeah me too,” said a fourth fan before continuing, “She was constantly posting this family content and now she posts things like this. »

The commenter then added, “They definitely ‘break up’ or whatever they would call it lmao. »

“She has almost always been single,” said another.

While a final Redditor reasoned, “I highly doubt they’re officially broken up or she’s going to start dating anyone new.” Guess it’s just one of their ‘off’ moments and then [in] a few months or a few weeks, when it is convenient, it will reappear. »

MISSING IN ACTION

Recently, fans suggested that Kylie and Travis, 31, called it quits after missing a major makeup event.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder welcomed friends, family and industry folks to a party in Los Angeles to celebrate the cosmetics company’s success.

She was joined by her daughter Stormi, four, and the rest of her famous family, including Khloe, 38, Kourtney, 43, Kim, 41, Kendall Jenner, 26 and mom Kris, 66.

Longtime boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott was conspicuously absent from the event, a detail that has fans shivering.

Some began to speculate that the couple decided to leave.

Many also inquired about their son, who was not at the event.

“And the baby? we wrote.

Another commented: “Where is the baby? »

APPLAUSE FROM KOURT

Kourtney Kardashian also recently shaded her younger sister Kylie’s relationship with Travis.

The reality TV star took a peek at their romance as she opened up about her own marriage to 46-year-old Travis Barker.

During the runway show for her new Boohoo line, Kourtney was asked how she felt about her and Travis’ nickname “Kravis.”

She said, “I love the name Kravis” It’s so funny. Travis said to me the other day, ‘Are Kylie and Travis also called Kravis?’ and I’m like, ‘No!’

“But why wasn’t it?” Because they were before us. »

Journalist Erin Lim replied, “That’s so true. There will never be another Kravis. »

Kourtney agreed saying, “No. But I love the name, Kravis. We sometimes call ourselves Kravis. »

