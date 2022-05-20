Kylie Jenner unveils new lavender treatments, just perfect for a relaxing spa ritual at home

At only 24 years old, Kylie Jenner has established itself as the undisputed queen of made-in-US beauty. Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skinand more recently Kylie Baby, his various projects have never been so flourishing. Surely inspired by a clan Kardashian Jenner with overflowing ambition, the young mother manages her daily businesses with a masterful hand. Kylie Jenner is therefore back today with a new skincare collection: the “Lavender Bath Collection”. The goal? Offer a unique moment of relaxation thanks to the soothing virtues of lavender.

What is the Lavender Bath collection made of?

The leitmotif of this collection Kylie Skin is obviously lavender, known for its calming effects, and here declined in six exclusive products. On the bath side, there is a bubble bath as well as a bath bomb embellished with small dried ears of corn for a moment of comforting well-being. The height of cocooning, a scented candle will also be available to spread the soothing scent of lavender throughout the bathroom. body side, Kylie Jenner offers a milk as well as an oil to adorn yourself with the relaxing scents of the plant, and thus feel the benefits all day long. The bonus product? A small Loofah sponge with a sweet lavender scent to gently exfoliate your skin. In short, a real moment of well-being in perspective, ideal for taking care of your body as well as your soul. See you on May 23!