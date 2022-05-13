Kylie Jenner, Victoria Beckham, Celine Dion: How Stars Celebrated Mother’s Day

This Sunday, May 8, several countries celebrated Mother’s Day. Forgot this date? Do not panic ! In France, Mother’s Day takes place on May 19. This day is therefore an opportunity to have a little or a big attention for our mother and to share this moment with her. On social networks, the stars take advantage of this date to share more touching photos than the other and do not hesitate to show their subscribers how they celebrated this beautiful day. If some prefer to keep it simple by sharing souvenir photos like Kris Jenner or by organizing a meal surrounded by their children like Céline Dion, others like to think big for the occasion.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi go one on one

Kylie Jenner is currently on vacation with Travis Scott and their children. The family is having a good time in the Turks and Caicos Islands. Between transparent water, white sand and sunny day, all the conditions are met to relax and enjoy. The founder of Kylie Cosmetics therefore spent Mother’s Day in this heavenly place and for the occasion Stormi, with the help of her father, decorated their villa with white flowers and organized a one-on-one meal with this last. A tender mother-daughter moment that can only make us melt. Amelio’s sisters, stars of TikTok, also prepared a major surprise for their mother. Indeed, the young women gave her a poster board with the writing: “For our wonderful mother, we love you so much”.

