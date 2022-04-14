Kyrie Irving explains how he broke it with the Nets during the Ramadan fast

Kyrie Irving was a figure in the Brooklyn Nets’ victory in the NBA Play-In, and explains how he did it during the fasting month of Ramadan.

Kyrie Irving helped on Tuesday the Brooklyn Nets to qualify for Playoffs of the NBA 2021-22 through the Play-In. After finishing eighth in the regular season, they had to play for a postseason spot against the seventh-place, Cleveland Cavaliers.

In that duel, from the beginning the team led by Steve Nash. 115 to 108 was the final result of a game that had as great figures the unstoppable duo of the Nets made up of the aforementioned Irving and the great Kevin Durant.

There, KD excelled again as a passer, a facet in which he has been developing more and more. he ended up with 25 points, 5 rebounds and 11 assists. On the other hand, Irving did everything; 34 points, 3 rebounds and 12 assists in 42 minutes. An incredible effort.

The incredible thing is that Kyrie did this in the middle of the month of ramadan. In this month, believers in the Muslim religion of Islam, like the Brooklyn baseman, they fast during the day. They can only drink water or eat before sunrise and after sunset. Therefore, Irving explained how he managed to have this incredible night.

Kyrie Irving explains his great performance

“It’s a journey we have. And I am not alone in this. I have brothers and sisters who are fasting with me. We keep our prayers and meditations very sacred and when I come here, I mean, God is inside of me, he is inside of you and inside of everyone, so I walk in faith. It is all that matters. When I have the chance to do this in this kind of stadium, and show my God-given talents, I feel humbled.“expressed post game for TNT.