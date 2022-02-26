La Bebeshita raises the temperature in networks by showing her rear in a tiny Panties

The former participant of the reality show “MasterChef Celebrity”, the little baby, He gave a lot to talk about after posing with very little clothing in one of his last publications in networks. How did the public react? Here we tell you.

With a hot photograph, the contestant of “Falling in love” made it more than clear that he doesn’t care what they say and prefers to turn a deaf ear to criticism.

For this, she posed with a tiny white lingerie set with which she showed off her ‘hourglass’ figure, made up of a minitop and thong with transparencies to which he gave the “daring” touch with a garter belt.

“The most important thing in life is to love and be loved”wrote the famous whose real name is Alexis. With this postcard, La Bebeshita unleashed a wave of comments in which the compliments for her statuesque figure stood out.

“Wow a work of art”, “But what a precious little baby”, “WOW you are such a beautiful angel” and “They say there is no perfect woman, but it’s because they don’t know you”, are some of the answers he got.

