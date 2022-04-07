LA coronavirus cases rising, but is it another wave?

Coronavirus cases began to rise in Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco counties, likely as a result of the highly contagious Omicron subvariant BA.2, decreased mask wearing and decreased immunity.

The gains are modest, and it’s unclear whether this is a brief setback, the start of a larger wave of cases, or something in between.

“We may see a modest increase in the coming weeks due to the easing of some restrictions, such as indoor mask wearing,” said UCLA epidemiologist Dr. Robert Kim-Farley. “But I don’t anticipate a big increase at this stage, because many people are immune due to natural infection or vaccination.”

Los Angeles County has also seen an increase in coronavirus outbreaks at K-12 schools: There were 10 last week, the most in a single week since mid-February, up from four in the previous week.

The trends in some of California’s most populous areas echo those seen in parts of the East Coast, where a small wave broke out in New York and Massachusetts. The BA.2 subvariant, which ran faster in the Northeast than the West Coast, now comprises nearly 72% of weekly new US cases, up from 57% the previous week.

While BA.2 accounts for 75% of episodes in New England, New York, and New Jersey, it marks 61% along the West Coast. Globally, 86% of new coronavirus cases over the last month were due to BA.2, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

BA.2 is considered to be between 30% and 60% more contagious than the previous subvariant of Omicron, BA.1.

In Western Europe, the new subvariant has had mixed effects.

Britain endured a significant second wave of Omicron, which put a strain on hospitals and caused the death rate to rise. The spike, fueled by BA.2, brought weekly coronavirus cases to about 40% of the level of Omicron’s first spike. Episode rates now appear to be declining, UC San Francisco epidemiologist Dr. George Rutherford said at a campus meeting last week.

In Germany, Rutherford added, BA.2 drove “a real increase,” but a regional one, with many cases in the south of the country, including Bavaria, where vaccination levels are low. Other nations, like Spain, seem to have avoided a second wave. “I’m not so sure what will happen in the United States when BA.2 becomes the dominant sublineage,” Rutherford said. “There are good examples from Western Europe, where case rates dropped in the face of the BA.2 outbreak.”

Other experts expressed optimism about the latest data. The fact that BA.2’s dominance nationally hasn’t caused a dramatic increase in cases is “encouraging,” tweeted Dr. Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla, though he cautioned that it’s still early days. to draw conclusions.

“A more worrying development would be the emergence of a new variant, which is always the wild card,” Kim-Farley noted, “that would make our immunity, due to vaccinations or infection, less protective.”

California hovers around 2,800 cases per day, or about 50 per week for every 100,000 residents; on the border between moderate and substantial transmission. The rate is higher than that recorded before the Delta wave, last summer, with less than 1,000 cases per day.

Los Angeles County reported 806 episodes per day during the last week, 16% more than the previous week. The county sees 56 cases a week per 100,000 people, which means the rate is again significant.

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer described the increase as “small” and noted that the best way to protect yourself is to stay up-to-date on vaccinations and boosters, and wear masks indoors in public spaces.

People 50 and older, and those 12 and older who are immunocompromised, were cleared last week to get a second booster. “The WHO reported that in countries with high levels of vaccination, especially among those that are more vulnerable to COVID, the recent rise in cases has not yet translated into high rates of hospitalization or death,” said the official, who despite this did he expressed concern about the increase in cases in the northeastern US, where “there was an alarming 40% increase in cases last week.”

Ferrero stressed that mortality risk remains high among those who are not vaccinated, particularly the elderly. That has been seen in Hong Kong, which has a relatively low vaccination rate among its elderly and has run out of coffins.

There are 1.7 million Los Angeles County residents age five and older who have not received a single dose of COVID-19. In early March, unvaccinated people were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those who considered themselves fully vaccinated.

The county also has 2.8 million vaccinated residents ages 12 and older who have not received a booster; Ferrer called booster coverage “disappointingly low in some of our hardest-hit communities.”

Areas with low reinforcement rates include the Antelope Valley and parts of South Los Angeles, including Watts and unincorporated Florence-Firestone, the official noted. Countywide reinforcement rates are lower among Black, Latino, and Native American residents than among their White and Asian American peers.

Ferrer urged people not to wait to get vaccinated and get booster doses, especially with Ramadan, Passover and Passover this month. “Given the threat of a more infectious variant circulating, this is really the time to catch up on your vaccinations,” he said. “Please don’t wait. Don’t wait until things get bad again to put on that mask and be around a lot of other people, particularly those who are at higher risk. Don’t wait to get boosters or shots. Don’t wait to get tested.”

For people who test positive, state health officials say there is no longer a shortage of COVID-19 drugs in most places. “At this time, treatment should be offered to all outpatients with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at risk for disease progression, if eligible,” the California Department of Public Health said last week. People can request prescriptions by calling their health care provider.

The US government launched a “Test for Treatment” program, which allows people to get tested and get free anti-COVID pills in the same place, such as a pharmacy or clinic, as long as the staff can perform a test. test for coronavirus or evaluate a test result at home and have health care providers who can test the patient.

You can find a list of sites that offer this service in LA County at ph.lacounty.gov/covidmedicines or by calling the County Department of Public Health at (833) 540-0473 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. pm, seven days a week. There are certain CVS and Walgreens locations, as well as local hospitals, clinics and pharmacies, where the initiative works. An LA County resident with a positive test can also receive medications by mail, at no cost, by calling the same number.

Any Los Angeles County resident “who has a home test kit can self-test. If he tests positive, he can call us. We will have a provider or doctor talk to him and evaluate him. If he is eligible, the medicine will be sent to him immediately, so that he has it the next day, ”said Ferrer.

“Test To Treat” sites outside of LA County can be found at aspr.hhs.gov/TestToTreat.

The antiviral pills offered in the program are Paxlovid, made by Pfizer, and molnupiravir, made by Merck & Co., which treat mild to moderate COVID-19. The drugs need to be given within a certain number of days after symptoms start, or from the day a positive coronavirus test came back, and they work best if given early.

According to federal guidelines, Paxlovid and molnupiravir are recommended for patients “at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19,” but can only be given to those who are not sick enough to require hospitalization or treatment with supplemental oxygen.

Elsewhere in California, Orange County has seen a decline in cases: It is now 25 per week per 100,000 residents, down from 27 before. But if Los Angeles County continues to see spikes, “there could be a chance of having more cases,” said Orange County health officer Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong.

In San Diego County, the rate of weekly episodes rose from 58 to 83, according to state data.

San Francisco’s case rate is now 99, up from 93 previously.

