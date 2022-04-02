La Jornada – Patrick Demarchelier, official photographer of Lady Di, dies at 78

Paris. French fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier, known for his portraits of celebrities like Lady Di and models like Naomi Campbell, died at the age of 78 on Thursday night.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the disappearance of Patrick Demarchelier on March 31, 2022, at the age of 78,” the photographer’s official Instagram account reported.

His images appeared mainly in two fashion magazines, Harper’s Bazaar and the US edition of fashionbefore working for big brands like Chanel, Dior or Armani.

At the end of his life, under the scrutiny of the #Metoo sexual assault complaint movement, he was accused of harassment by seven women, in a public letter in 2018.

Demarchelier made his name over four decades of working around big stars. His portraits of Madonna, or of a pregnant Nicole Kidman, caused a sensation in the 1990s.

One of his images of Lady Di, with her arms crossed at the knees, wearing a diadem and necklace, became one of her most iconic photographs. From that photo he became the official photographer of the then Princess of Wales.

Following the publication of the accusatory letter from seven women, including one of his former assistants, the Condé Nast group (owner of fashion and Glamor) terminated his employment relationship with the photographer.

Demarchelier always denied the facts.

“Rest in peace Patrick Demarchelier. Thank you for all those good memories and those magical and timeless photos,” former top model Cindy Crawford reacted on Instagram.

“Fashion has just lost one of its great photographers,” declared the current Brazilian television presenter and former top model Cristina Cordula on her Twitter account.

Born in Le Havre (western France), he began at the age of 17 in the world of photography. In 1975 he moved to New York, where his career definitely took off.