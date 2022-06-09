La Nación / Johnny Depp celebrates his birthday with an explosion of followers on Tiktok

This Thursday, June 9, the actor Johnny Depp turns 59, after a few last months full of anxiety due to the legal dispute with his ex-wife Amber Heard, where he obtained a favorable ruling from the court. The interpreter of Jack Sparrow created an account on TikTok that, in less than 48 hours, generated more than 11 million fans.

The account was published on June 7 with a video that collects moments of support from fans outside the Courthouse in Virginia. The actor who was born in 1963 decided to create this account to offer a few words of thanks to his fans who supported him during the most important media trial of the year.

“To all my most precious, loyal and unwavering followers. We have been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same path together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now we will all move forward together I have no way to say thank you other than thank you so thank you my love and respect JD,” Depp wrote on his TikTok account.

Also read: Johnny Depp could give up the US $ 10 million that Amber Heard must pay

@johnnydepp To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, J.D. ♬ Stranger – Love Joys

He began his career in cinema with the film ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ (1984), was part of the cast of the series ‘Comando especial’, which was broadcast from 1987 to 1991. Under the direction of Tim Burton he starred in “The young hands of scissors” in 1990, also with the direction of Burton made the film “Ed Wood” in 1994.

In 2000 he appeared in the movie “Before Night Falls”, and he played his beloved character Jack Sparrow for “Pirates of the Caribbean” from 2003 to 2017, in five blockbuster movies. He also brought to life an animated character for the movie “Corpse Bride” in 2005, the same year he played the lovable Willy Wonka in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

He also participated in: “The Tourist”, “Rango”, “Alice in Wonderland”, “Alice Through the Looking Glass”, “Dark Shadows”, “The Lone Ranger”, “Fantastic Animals: The Crimes of Grindelwald “, among others. One of his latest films is “The Minamata Photographer” (2020), as well as the music video “Isolation” with Jeff Beck, and the animated series “Puffins Impossible”. He has the French film “Jeanne du Barry” in pre-production, in which he will play King Louis XV.

It may interest you: Shakira helps her father recover after suffering a serious blow to the head