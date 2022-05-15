La Nación / Paraguay will host the Ibero-American Forum of Medicine

With the aim of developing topics of medical relevance to update and discuss them among medical professionals at the regional level, the XIII Ibero-American Forum of Medical Entities (FIEM) will be held, of which our country will host for the first time. The main purpose of this conclave is to reach agreements where ethics prevails to benefit both doctors and patients.

Organized by the Latin American and Caribbean Medical Confederation (Confemel) in conjunction with the Paraguayan Circle of Physicians (CPM), this international meeting will take place on the 16th, 17th and 18th of this month, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the Session Room of the National Congress. On the first day, the participants will be welcomed by Dr. Julio Borba, Minister of Public Health; Dr. Gloria Meza, president of the Paraguayan Circle of Physicians (CPM); and Dr. Lincol Lopes Ferreira, president of Confemel.

Confirmed presence of medical representatives from Mexico, Uruguay, Honduras, Portugal, Bolivia, Brazil, Argentina, Panama, Peru, Israel and Spain. The FIEM is a space for permanent exchange to communicate, cooperate and achieve consensus on medical ethics and professional competence between medical organizations in Latin America and the Iberian Peninsula. During the meeting, the Ordinary General Assembly of Confemel will also be held.

Among the topics that the doctors will address are: “Medicines and vaccines for all”, “Conditions of decent medical work performance in Latin America”, “Working conditions of medical women”, “Cardiovascular diseases in pandemic and post-pandemic”, “Analysis of the pandemic, what is good and what needs to be improved”.