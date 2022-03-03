Labrinth & Zendaya – ‘I’m Tired’ (Euphoria): Lyrics, Video and Spanish Translation

The music of Labrinth has conquered the masses, after the British singer-songwriter and producer was in charge of the soundtrack of the HBO Max original series, ‘euphoria‘, for which he won an Emmy Award in the category of “Outstanding Individual Achievement in Music and Lyrics” during the 2020 edition.
With songs like “Still Don’t Know My Name” and “Yeh IF*ckin’ Did It”, Labrinth has shown his musical stamp, where the orchestral voices, the lyrics of his songs and his futuristic production have created a personal connection with the public, beyond the series. She now repeats the feat of “All for Us” next to Zendaya and launches the new collaboration “I’m Tired”, premiering at the end of the last episode of the second season of ‘euphoria‘.
The song “I’m Tired” from Labrinth and Zendaya is now available on all platforms.
‘I’m Tired’ – Labrinth & Zendaya : Lyrics
Hey Lord, you know I’m tired
Hey Lord, you know I’m tired
Hey Lord, you know I’m tired of tears
Hey Lord, just cut me loose[Verse 1]
Hey Lord, you know I’m fighting
Hey Lord, you know I’m fighting
I’m sure this world is done with me
Hey Lord, you know it’s true[Verse 2]
Now the tide is rolling in
I don’t wanna win
Let it take me, let it take me
I’ll be on my way
How long can I stay
In a place that can’t contain me?[Chorus]
Hey Lord, you know I’m tired
Hey Lord, you know I’m tired[Bridge]
Oh oh oh oh
Oh oh oh oh
Oh oh oh oh
Oh oh oh oh[Outro]
Hey Lord, you know I’m trying
Hey Lord, you know I’m trying
It’s all I’ve got is this enough?
Hey Lord, I wanna stay
Hey Lord, you know I’m fighting
Hey Lord, You Know I’ll find it
I don’t know when or how today
Hey Lord, I’m on my way
Hello Lord, you know I’m tired
Hello Lord, you know I’m tired
Hello Lord, you know I’m tired of tears
Hello Lord, just let me go[Verso 1]
Hello Lord, you know I’m fighting
Hello Lord, you know I’m fighting
I’m sure this world is done with me
Hello Lord, you know it’s true[Verso 2]
Now the tide is rising
I don’t want to win
Let it take me, let it take me
i will be on my way
how long can i stay
In a place that can’t contain me?[Coro]
Hello Lord, you know I’m tired
Hello Lord, you know I’m tired[Puente]
Oh oh oh oh
Oh oh oh oh
Oh oh oh oh
Oh oh oh oh[Salida]
Hello Lord, you know I’m trying
Hello Lord, you know I’m trying
It’s all I have, is it enough?
Hello sir, I want to stay
Hello Lord, you know I’m fighting
Hello Lord, you know I’ll find out
I don’t know when or how today
Hello Lord, I’m on my way