Lacazette wants to find his number 10

Failing to have – for the moment – found the lawns of Ligue 1, Alexandre Lacazette is already a marketing success for Olympique Lyonnais. While the club has set a new sales record for flocked jerseys in the name of the French international, one question still remains: what number will be assigned to the former Gunners player? According to The Teamthe 31-year-old striker would have set his sights on the famous “10”, a number today more renowned for its symbolic side than for the technical qualities which were inherent in it in the past.

What’s next after this ad

Problem, the latter is currently the property of his new teammate Lucas Paquetá. Although he is not guaranteed to stay on the side of OL for the coming season, it seems difficult to imagine that the Brazilian agrees to leave his number to his new “General”, what is more when we know the story Auriverde players who once wore the magic number (Pelé, Zico, Ronaldinho, Rivellino or more recently Neymar Jr). If the 9, which he wore at Arsenal, could be another option, it is this time Moussa Dembélé that we should try to convince to give up his flocking, he who is under contract with Lyon until June 2023. C t is therefore a real headache, seemingly innocuous, but ultimately all the same important, which awaits the Lyon leaders so as not to risk upsetting the egos of their star players.