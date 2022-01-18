Lady Gaga is aiming for a movie with Tom Hanks

Lady Gaga

The pop star reveals that she would really like to work with the two-time Oscar winner.

Lady Gaga has her eye on the “brilliant Tom Hanks”.

Although she has yet to announce her next project, following the success of her films “A Star is Born” and “House of Gucci”, the superstar has solidified her status as a Hollywood actress.

And now, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the Palm Springs International Film Awards, Gaga has revealed that she would really like to work with the two-time Academy Award winner.

“I have to say that I have my eye on one of my Icon Award-winning colleagues, Tom Hanks: I would really like to work with Tom Hanks,” Lady Gaga told the outlet. “I think he’s one of the brightest actors of all time.”

Gaga, who received the Icon Award at the presentation, went on to say that in “House of Gucci” she was lucky enough to work alongside many of her favorite actors.

“My God, there are so many actors I’d like to work with,” added the pop star. “Al Pacino was certainly one of them. Now I am very proud to have him among my friends. The Gucci movie made most of my dreams come true, because I wanted to work with Jared (Leto), Adam (Driver). But also with Jeremy Irons and Salma (Hayek) ».

Covermedia