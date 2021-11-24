Lancia Aurelia Outlaw European CSL: V6 Busso Alfa Romeo engine, interior, Thornley Kelham features
For some, see an engine Alfa Romeo inside one Launch it could be a sacrilege, but in the restomod world everything is allowed. Especially if this fusion gives life to a real jewel like the Aurelia Outlaw European CSL created by Thornley Kelham, a British workshop specializing in the restoration and modification of historic models. The latest addition to the Outlaw range (literally “outlaw”) is the most powerful and light of the series: only three will be produced, which will be added to the six models already made.
Inspired by Auto Italiana. It is a story that has its origins in the past, that of Thornley Kelham’s Outlaw: the project was in fact born from the restoration of one of the most famous Aurelia ever, the B20GT with chassis 1010, which belonged to Giovanni Bracco, who drove it to the 1000 Miles of 1951 finishing second overall and also took part in races such as the Carrera Panamericana, the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 6 Hours of Pescara. The inspiration for this restomod was born from this last race: Thornley Kelham’s technicians found an image of Bracco’s Aurelia in an article by Auto Italiana from 1951, noting how the car had a more low to improve aerodynamics. So the British experts recreated the particular bodywork of that specimen by creating a limited series of nine cars inspired by the B20GT.
Sportier, even under the skin. The bodywork of the Aurelia Outlaw European CSL is entirely made with hand-beaten aluminum plates, using the techniques of the past to create a one-of-a-kind car. The result is a saving of 75 kg on the total mass of the car: the balance needle thus stops on a dry weight of only 1,100 kg. The process of creating the new bodywork required the British craftsmen 5,000 hours of work, 2,200 of which are needed to reinforce the chassis and restore part of the mechanics, while another 800 are used for surface preparation and painting. Suspensions, steering (also with power assistance on request) and brakes (now disc) have been updated, while a limited slip differential arrives on the rear axle: in addition to improving safety, these changes are designed to make the Italian coupé even more pleasant to drive.
Sporting heart. The original Aurelia B20GT used a 2.0-liter six-cylinder with around 118 HP, a particularly high output for a 1950s grand tourer, but too low for a modern-day sports car. The first six examples of the Outlaw were fitted with the 2.5-liter V6 of the Lancia Flaminia, increased to 2.8 liters and 220 HP. The last three, on the other hand, will be powered by one of the most famous Italian engines of all time: the naturally aspirated V6 3.2 designed by engineer Giuseppe Busso for Alfa Romeo. Used by models such as the 156 GTA and 147 GTA, the six-cylinder originally develops 250 hp, but with the modifications of Thornley Kelham it reaches over 300 hp.
Also new inside. Like any self-respecting restomod, Thornley Kelham’s also allows customers to fully customize the car, from the exterior color to the various interior details. The cockpit has been totally restored and embellished with air conditioning, a roll cage and a wooden steering wheel. There are several seats upholstered in Connolly leather, but Alcantara finishes are also available on request. Customers can also order a more refined load compartment, customized dashboards and a two-tone paint job for the body, but on request, the British specialists can carry out any type of work. The only limit is your imagination.