Lancia Aurelia Outlaw European CSL: V6 Busso Alfa Romeo engine, interior, Thornley Kelham features

Sportier, even under the skin. The bodywork of the Aurelia Outlaw European CSL is entirely made with hand-beaten aluminum plates, using the techniques of the past to create a one-of-a-kind car. The result is a saving of 75 kg on the total mass of the car: the balance needle thus stops on a dry weight of only 1,100 kg. The process of creating the new bodywork required the British craftsmen 5,000 hours of work, 2,200 of which are needed to reinforce the chassis and restore part of the mechanics, while another 800 are used for surface preparation and painting. Suspensions, steering (also with power assistance on request) and brakes (now disc) have been updated, while a limited slip differential arrives on the rear axle: in addition to improving safety, these changes are designed to make the Italian coupé even more pleasant to drive.

Sporting heart. The original Aurelia B20GT used a 2.0-liter six-cylinder with around 118 HP, a particularly high output for a 1950s grand tourer, but too low for a modern-day sports car. The first six examples of the Outlaw were fitted with the 2.5-liter V6 of the Lancia Flaminia, increased to 2.8 liters and 220 HP. The last three, on the other hand, will be powered by one of the most famous Italian engines of all time: the naturally aspirated V6 3.2 designed by engineer Giuseppe Busso for Alfa Romeo. Used by models such as the 156 GTA and 147 GTA, the six-cylinder originally develops 250 hp, but with the modifications of Thornley Kelham it reaches over 300 hp.