Lara Gut-Behami mortgages victory – OA Sport

10.53 Marta Bassino loses a lot in the final and is fifth at 2 ″ 01. The blues had a very similar race, light years away from Lara Gut-Behrami. Now the French Tessa Worley.

10.52 On the track Marta Bassino.

10.50 The first 10. Lara Gut-Behrami has mortgaged the victory and leads with 1 ″ 18 over Mikaela Shiffrin, 1 ″ 74 over Elena Curtoni and 1 ″ 90 over Federica Brignone. Last Francesca Marsaglia at 3 ″ 11.

10.49 The Austrian Puchner, who did so much well in Lake Louise, is sixth at 2 ″ 81. Today’s is a completely different, technical and unsuitable slope for female skiers who make smoothness their strong point.

10.47 Subdued performance for the Swiss Corinne Suter, sixth at 2 ″ 95. We remind you that Sofia Goggia will start with the n.17.

10.45 Mikaela Shiffrin is second at 1 ″ 18 from Lara Gut-Behrami, however she will take home many points today. Reduced the test of the blue: Elena Curtoni is third at 1 “74, Federica Brignone fourth at 1” 90. And now Corinne Suter could fit in front of the Italians.

10.44 Nothing to do for the American, who accuses 96 cents per second partial.

10.44 Shiffrin already pays 0.46 to the first intermediate.

10.43 Lara Gut-Behami impressive, she didn’t do anything wrong. Fly in the lead with 1 ″ 74 on Elena Curtoni: to say that she has mortgaged the victory is not enough… Almost impossible to beat her. The American Mikaela Shiffrin will try immediately.

10.42 The Swiss makes a void, 1 ″ 20 on Elena Curtoni in the second set! Crazy.

10.42 Great start by Lara Gut, already 4 cents ahead of the first intermediate.

10.41 The American Breezy Johnson defends herself on a difficult track and is third at 0.67. Now the key moment of the race, there is Lara Gut-Behrami with the bib number 7: she is the main favorite for the victory.

10.39 Federica Brignone is second at 0.16 from Elena Curtoni! At this point the Valtellinese starts to lull the idea of ​​the podium… Brignone skied well, simply today her teammate had something more.

10.38 0.13 delay for Brignone at the first detection, 0.03 advantage per second.

10.37 The Austrian Christine Scheyer pays a lot in the second part of the race and finishes third at 1 ″ 26 from Elena Curtoni. The Valtellinese was very strong from the middle of the track down, in the upper part you can do better. It’s up to Federica Brignone.

10.35 Very good Elena Curtoni in the final, she tried to stay as little as possible on the edges. He leads with 1 ″ 23 on Nufer, it was an important performance, certainly from the top 10.

10.34 0.24 advantage for Elena Curtoni in the first intermediate, 0.14 per second.

10.33 Despite an important mistake, the Swiss Priska Nufer takes the lead with 14 cents on Francesca Marsaglia. Now Elena Curtoni, who has to trim at least 6-7 tenths to the Swiss if she wants to think about an important placement.

10.31 It is a very technical super-G, in some places the speed is really low, for gigantists. Francesca Marsaglia did not convince, perhaps too clinging to the edges: she closes in 1’22 ″ 93. Now the Swiss Nufer, then Elena Curtoni.

10.30 The super-G started, Francesca Marsaglia competing.

10.29 Visibility conditions not ideal, very cloudy sky.

10.27 Here we are, Francesca Marsaglia is ready at the starting gate. Soon we begin.

10.24 Attention to Mikaela Shiffrin with bib number 8: today the American must be considered among the top 5 favorites.

10.21 The woman to beat will be Lara Gut-Behrami. The Swiss, incredibly, only won once in St. Moritz in the super-G 13 years ago, in 2008!

10.18 Marta Bassino has never entered the top 10 in super-G in St. Moritz. The best result for the Piedmontese is the 16th place in 2018.

10.14 Federica Brignone, in addition to the aforementioned second place, also boasts a top5 in 2017, when she finished fourth.

10.12 In the three appearances in St. Moritz in super-G, Sofia Goggia did not finish the race in 2016 and 2017, while she won in 2019 with a cent over Federica Brignone.

10.08 The starting bibs of the Italians: 1 Francesca Marsaglia, 3 Elena Curtoni, 5 Federica Brignone, 11 Marta Bassino, 17 Sofia Goggia, 24 Nicol Delago, 38 Roberta Melesi, 42 Karoline Pichler, 46 Nadia Delago.

10.03 The super-G was drawn by Thomas Rodseth, Norway’s coach.

9.58 Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to the Live Direct of the women’s super-G in St. Moritz (Switzerland).

Welcome friends of OA Sport to the text LIVE LIVE of the super-G of St. Moritz. After the speed races held in Canada, the Women’s World Cup continues with a double appointment between the wide doors: tomorrow the girls will be back on track for the third super-G of the season.

Sofia Goggia wants to keep the winning streak open in Europe too and will try to replicate the success of 2019 on the Olympia. On the occasion, the Bergamo driver preceded Federica Brignone by just one cent, Mikaela Shiffrin completed the podium and Lara Gut-Behrami, number one favorite of the weekend, finished fifth.

Marta Bassino, absent in Lake Louise, Nadia and Nicol Delago, Roberta Melesi, Francesca Marsaglia, Elena Curtoni and Karoline Pichler will also defend the blue colors. The weather unknown remains: the visibility should not be optimal, we hope that the conditions remain at least fair.

Appointment set at 10.30 this morning, the starting time of the first super-G of the weekend. For Italy the fourth triumph could arrive in as many World Cup races e there is not only Goggia among the standard bearers who can aspire to victory. OA Sport will update you in real time with all the details of the case.

