Sports

Larcamón responds to Reinoso after saying that he is not DT for America

Photo of James James50 mins ago
0 27 1 minute read

Nicolas Larcamon / Carlos Reinoso
Nicolas Larcamon / Carlos Reinoso

The Americanist legend Carlos Reinoso declared a few hours ago that the current technical director of Puebla, Nicolás Larcamón, is not a DT that he considers to lead the Eagles. His argument consists of the bad closing that the Argentine had with the sweet potato team. He also praised the management of Fernando Ortíz.

More news from Puebla:

They also go for Israel Reyes, the enemy of America who is looking for his signing

At this moment, sweet potatoes and azulcremas are facing each other in a game that has not disappointed its fans. The scoreboard is still zero to zero, but the first emotions of the match have been on the surface because the game has been planned as a back and forth.

Larcamón responds to criticism

Nicolás Larcamón responded as he always has: on the field. The group from Puebla has surprised with its great start, leaving the first clear options of danger. You just have to see the great save by Guillermo Ochoa after Maximiliano Araújo’s dangerous shot that keeps the American goal still at zero.

Let’s hope that the match continues at this intensity for the sake of the qualifiers. Meanwhile, in the most outstanding plays is the forced exit of Federico Viñas due to discomfort that leaves him out of the courts, in his place Henry Martín entered. We will see how Ortiz responds to the intensity of Puebla.

More news from Puebla:

The condition that América puts on Ortíz prior to his match against Puebla

Source link

Photo of James James50 mins ago
0 27 1 minute read

Related Articles

Funes Mori is out of the Tri for friendlies prior to the World Cup

2 mins ago

Bayern Munich gives in and puts a price on Robert Lewandowski

14 mins ago

Omar Bravo, the legend of Chivas who dared to wear the colors of the Atlas

26 mins ago

Alfredo Talavera gets ‘Bravo’; Pumas wants to ‘calm’ him

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button