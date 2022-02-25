Latest number of coronavirus cases

the covid shows a clear downward trend in Cataloniaand hospital indicators reflect this with a continued decline. According to data updated this Friday by the Department of Healththere are a total of 1,411 people admitted with coronavirus in Catalan hospitals, of which 218 are in the ICU.

The risk of regrowth has gone down one more day and goes from 794 to 749 and the Rt continues to rise (it is the only indicator that rises) and remains at 0.81 (from 0.80).

The cumulative incidence of positives at 7 days per 100,000 inhabitants (IA7) drops to 403, while the incidence at 14 days (IA14) drops to 960. Positivity is at 14.2%, slightly higher than yesterday.

In the last hours, 9 deaths and 3,456 new positives have been reported.