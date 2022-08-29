Laura Bozzo before and after. This is how she looked in her youth | PHOTOS

Laura Bozzo is one of the most controversial drivers of Mexican television, is of Peruvian origin although it is known that he also has Mexican and Italian nationalities.

It was in in 2009 when the driver came to live in Mexico and in June of that same year he premiered his Talk Show “Laura of All” on TV Azteca, a program with which he conquered the rating of television stations.

The also a lawyer by profession on more than one occasion has been involved in various scandals with other public figures, as she is known for not staying with her opinion on various issues.

The “Miss Laura” also faced justice in her country, because in 2002 she was investigated by the authorities because she was involved in acts of corruption during the government of Alberto Fujimori, since they accused her of receiving 3 million dollars to favor him during the presidential elections.

Because of this, he had to spend about 3 years under house arrest in the studio where he was recording his shows.

Likewise, Laura Bozzo in 2021 confronted the Mexican authorities because the SAT accused her of tax evasion, for which she was ‘hidden’ for several months until she reached an agreement with the authorities.

NowadaysLaura Bozzo has just been eliminated from Telemundo’s reality show “La Casa de los Famosos”, where he almost reached the final. There the almost 70-year-old presenter showed that she takes care of her figure.

The presenter, also on more than one occasion, has been seen without makeup, and even on social networks has shown that she does not care about the criticism that there is about her.

On one occasion, she even said that she loves the memes they make about her and even takes them in a good mood. “I love memes, I love connecting with young people, I love being called ridiculous, mummy. I have fun because I feel sure of who I am”, he pointed out a while ago.

Laura Bozzo has also shared some photos of her in the past, in which he shows that he has always maintained that slender figure and that he has also always had a taste for good clothes.

Some time ago, she shared a photograph of her in which she celebrated her 21st and 18th birthdays and showed that when she was young she was also very pretty and that, true to her style, she wore some risky clothes that made her look beautiful.

How are you? Did you imagine that Laura Bozzo looked like this when she was young?

