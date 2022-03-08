Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean will star in a new spin-off of ‘The Walking Dead’

AMC has given the green light to a new series derived from the universe ‘The Walking Dead’. This new series will be titled ‘Isle of the Dead’ and star Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in their respective roles as Maggie and Negan. In addition, it has been confirmed that the first season will consist of six episodes that will be released on AMC in 2023.

The new series will see the popular characters of Maggie and Negan traveling some time ago to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan cut off from the mainland. The ruined city is full of dead and inhabitants who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror.

Eli Jorn, screenwriter and co-executive producer of ‘The Walking Dead’ for several seasons, serve as showrunner and executive producer of this new series supervised by Scott M. Gimple, head of content for The Walking Dead Universe. Cohan and Morgan will also be part of the executive production.

“Eli has created a beautiful, grimy, chaotic asylum for the dead for Negan, Maggie, and fans of the show eager to discover an unseen, wacky world of the TWD Universe”Gimple said. “Lauren and Jeffrey have always been fantastic collaborators and now we’re taking that collaboration to the next level with a series that will push these characters to their limits. All of us are thrilled to bring them to a whole new and different TWD epic for the ages.”.

Coha for his part declared: “I am thrilled to partner with Dan McDermott and the team at AMC on the next chapter of The Walking Dead Universe. Maggie is very close to my heart and I am excited to continue her journey against the iconic backdrop of New York City, Alongside my friend and collaborator, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Eli Jorn has created something incredibly special and I can’t wait for the fans to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan.”.

Finally, Morgan said: “I’m thrilled. It’s been a great ride to step into Negan’s shoes, I’m beyond excited to continue his journey in New York City with Lauren. Walkers in an urban setting have always been a cool image, but Fifth Avenue “The Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty? The greatest city in the world? The backdrop is amazing, but it’s the story that Eli Jorn invented that’s even better. Buckle up folks, Isle of the Dead.” is going to reinvent the TWD Universe. Big thanks to Dan McDermott, Scott Gimple and AMC for having us back for more…we just can’t wait.”.

The series will be the fifth spin-off of the TWD universe after ‘Fear the Walking Dead’, ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’the future anthology series ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ and the previously announced spinoff starring Norman Reedus and Melissa. McBride.