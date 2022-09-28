Laurent Blanc and Cristiano Ronaldo to revive OL?

The sports news site lequotidiendusport.fr exclusively reveals the advanced contacts between OL and Laurent Blanc to replace the current coach, Peter Bosz. Blanc could land in the Rhône with an asset of choice in his suitcases: Cristiano Ronaldo, the man with five Ballons d’Or.

The information revealed by Le Quotidien du Sport is enough to make Lyon supporters salivate, deprived of strong emotions for many months, and in particular since the arrival of the Dutch coach Peter Bosch.

Meetings with Ronaldo’s agent

According to our colleague, the discussions between the management of OL and Laurent Blanc have been going on for several weeks. The former PSG coach would condition his arrival on a change in the workforce, with the arrival of three experienced players this winter.

Jean-Michel Aulas and Laurent Blanc dream of striking a big blow in Europe by attracting the Portuguese to the Rhône Cristiano Ronaldo. According to Le Quotidien du Sport, Ronaldo is chomping at the bit at Manchester United and wants to leave England. A working meeting has already taken place between emissaries from OL and Ronaldo’s agent to try to find a financial solution to this possible arrival.

