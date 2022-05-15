Lavrov denounces that Russia is under a hybrid war of the West | News

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov denounced this Saturday that all countries capable of carrying out an independent policy are currently being attacked by the United States and argued that the West is leading a hybrid war against Russia.

Lavrov also indicated that Moscow was the target of an “all-out hybrid war” by the West, but would resist sanctions by forging deeper alliances with China, India and others.

“The collective West has declared an all-out hybrid war on us and it is difficult to predict how long this will all last, but it is clear that the consequences will be felt by everyone, without exception,” he said.

“We did everything possible to avoid a direct confrontation, but now that the challenge has been launched, of course we accept it. We are no strangers to sanctions: they were almost always there in one form or another.”

At first glance, this seems like a very convenient position, especially for the US, which directs the processes from the other side of the Atlantic and, at the same time, weakens Europe by freeing its markets for its goods, technology and military-technical products. “, he declared.

In this sense, he maintained that currently those who want to carry out an independent foreign policy are under pressure from Washington. In particular, he alluded to the European Union (EU), which in terms of security “is gradually merging with NATO.”

The foreign minister called the West’s actions “state piracy” and warned that no one can feel safe now.

“No one is immune from expropriation, from state piracy, in fact, which is why not only Russia but many others are reducing their dependence on the US dollar, Western technology and markets,” he stressed.

He assured that Moscow realizes that during this “turning point” the place of Russia, as well as other nations, in a future architecture of the world order is determined. Therefore, Russia advocates a closer rapprochement with its partners that are not part of the developed nations of the West.

Under these conditions, Russia’s rapprochement with the main developing economies such as China and India, among others, is an inevitable process, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“Further convergence with our partners outside the former ‘golden billion’ is an absolutely inevitable and mutual process,” Lavrov said.

Western efforts to isolate Russia were doomed to failure, he said. Russia’s relations with China were the best they had ever been and she was developing a privileged strategic partnership with India.