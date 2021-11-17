Lazio, ahead with the tactics: Radu tries as a full-back

FORMELLO – Another training behind, between tomorrow and Thursday the preparation for the challenge with the Juventus. Even today’s session is without the national teams, they will return in the next few hours, on the pitch at the moment it has only been reviewed Cataldi – just returned from the call-up of coach Mancini – for a differentiated race job. The tactical tests continue between the absences related to injuries and the boys promoted by the Primavera (Floriani Mussolini, Pollini, Bertini and Coulibaly). Property he is in the pits, almost impossible to recover in time for Saturday, but with someone as generous as him it is always better to leave a gap open. He is currently struggling in the gym and swimming pool to recover as soon as possible from his calf injury, he will be evaluated day after day. Times are tight as well Lazzari, like Ciro struggling with a calf problem. He had suffered a low-to-medium grade injury in Marseille, in his case the chances of him returning in time for the match against the Bianconeri are higher.

OPTIONS. A forfeit that accentuates the defensive difficulties: Marusic he tested positive at Covid before Montenegro-Holland, only a false positivity would allow him to respond with Juve. At the moment the options are Radu left or Patric on the right with Hysaj ready to move according to the choice of the technician. Today the Romanian moved to the left-handed flank, while the Spaniard remained in the center. Lazzari’s recovery would resolve the doubt: optimism about him has increased in the last few hours. In front, the tests of Pedro and Felipe Anderson continue as central points of the two formations lined up.

