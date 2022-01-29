Lazio, Miranchuk is the target for the attack: transfer market news

It’s Aleksey Miranchuk the great name of the Lazio for the attack. After closing for the sale of Muriqi to Mallorca, the biancoceleste club has identified in the playmaker of theAtalanta the first and only great target for these last hours of the January market. Lazio’s sporting director, Igli Tare, is doing everything to convince the Nerazzurri to give the green light to the transfer and is working towards unblock this operation at the last minute. On the last day of Serie A, last January 22, Miranchuk faced Maurizio Sarri’s team as an opponent, in the match that ended 0-0 at the Olympic stadium. It could have been his last match with the Nerazzurri shirt, with Lazio trying to bring him to Rome to reinforce their attack.