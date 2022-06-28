“Le Papier” parades in a salt field in Arles

Simon Porte Jacquemus presented “Le Papier”, his latest show, in a salt field near Arles. A poetic parade.

It was in the south of France that Simon Porte Jacquemus presented his latest collection. His show, titled “The paper”took place a few kilometers from Arles in the salt field of Salin de Giraud.

A multitude of stars were present at this event: designer Victoria Beckham, influencer Camille Charrière, entrepreneur Jeanne Damas, model Tina Kunakey and her husband, actor Vincent Cassel…

Everyone discovered the latest creations by Jacquemus. Pieces in sober colorsbeige, chocolate, ochre, pastel, far from the joyful tones of his “Le Splash” fashion show presented in Hawaii in March 2022. This show was also an opportunity for Simon Porte Jacquemus to present some of the creations that make up his collaboration with Nike. A partnership whose fruit will be unveiled during the day of June 28.

“For this collaboration with Nike, I wanted to create a collection that reinterprets athletic women’s sportswear in a minimal way. I have always been inspired by vintage ACG pieces and Nike campaigns from the 90s. With this image in mind, we designed women’s sportswear with sensual details and neutral colors, as well as my own interpretation Humara, my favorite Nike shoe. It was important that the collection be accessible to all bodies, and that it be a mix of Jacquemus style and Nike performance.“, explained Simon Porte Jacquemus in a press release a few weeks ago. We can’t wait to see the rest.

Simon Porte Jacquemus was born on January 16, 1990. in Mallemort 25 minutes from Salon-de-Provence. As he proclaims on his website, he “likes blue and white, stripes, sun, fruits, circles, life, poetry, Marseille and the 80s“. A whole program that the young designer has enjoyed transcribing in his collections since his debut.

He spent his childhood far from the world of fashion, in the south of France. His parents, farmers, do not come from this creative universe at all. But very early on, the young boy who posed for several children’s commercials was obsessed with Paris where he moved at the age of 18.

Fascinated by uniforms from an early age, as he says during an interview with the online sales platform Ssense, he then joined Esmod, a fashion school in the capital where he only stayed a few months. Especially since at the very beginning of his course, his mother dies suddenly. This shock makes him aware of the fragility of existence and finally convinces him that he must launch his brand without further delay. In 2009, at just 19, it’s done. He baptizes his signature mother’s maiden name and imagine a first collection, cold winter, presented for fall-winter 2010-2011, which he photographs and posts on Facebook. Spotted by a journalist from Inrocks, he immediately obtained his first interview. Then follow The Girls in White in spring-summer 2011, an immaculate collection, and Factory, an autumn-winter 2011-2012 where all the pieces are made of wool. It is precisely these clothes that catch the eye of Rei Kawakubothe founder of Comme des Garçons, andAdrian Joffeher companion, also CEO of the brand she founded in 1973. They hired the young man as a sales assistant in one of their Parisian boutiques before offering some of his creations in their concept store Dover Street Market in London.

In September 2012, a new stage: Simon Porte Jacquemus, the designer everyone is now talking about in Paris, is preparing to unveil her first fashion show. During Spring-Summer 2013 Fashion Week, the designer presented his show The Housethen the following season The swimming pool.

The modeling booth is made up of her friends: the influencer Jeanne Damas, the DJ Clara 3000… Articles in the press are dedicated to her, her Instagram star girlfriends photograph themselves dressed in her collections and her notoriety is growing throughout the world. through the parades. So much so that in 2014 he released his first bookentitled La Grande Motte, a tribute to this seaside resort in the South of France whose architecture makes an impression on the retina, also a source of inspiration for its spring-summer 2014 collection. The seasons follow one another and the success is undeniable. Until 2015, the consecration: he was named among the winners of the prestigious LVMH Prize which he wins. He continues to make fashionistas dream with his superb collections. The Santons of Provence for spring-summer 2017 and The Love of a Gypsy for fall-winter 2017-2018. Still in 2017, the young designer was the subject of two exhibitions in Marseille: at the MAC then at the MuCEM with “Houses“, “Archive” and “Pictures“. His affection for the city of Marseille, he also proclaims it with his second book, Marseille I love you. The following year, Jacquemus made a sensational announcement: he startedman. And transposes its colorful universe during a first men’s show entitled The Gadjo presented in Marseille in June 2018.

A few months later, in March 2019, he participated in the opening of the Lemon Coffeethen from sea ​​urchin restaurant at Galeries Lafayette Champs-Elysées in collaboration with Caviar Caspia. The same year, the creator decides to upset his calendar of presentations. From now on, the man and the woman will be shown to the public at the same time, during Men’s Fashion Week. In the process, in December 2019, Jacquemus organizes a huge sale soberly titled “La Braderie” in its brand new Parisian premises. He offers certain archives of his past collections at bargain prices and thus celebrates the first decade of his label.

Recognizing a piece designed by Simon Porte Jacquemus is rather easy. The creator, who thoroughly masters social networks, instagram in mind, has the art and the way to design viral accessories and clothing. On the occasion of the spring-summer 2018 fashion show entitled The BombaJacquemus thus presents a handbag who quickly becomes the star of Instagram. This mini model is called the Chiquito, costs 435 euros and is exactly the size to hold a tube of lipstick. Available in a myriad of colors, it reigned supreme over the world of it bags for several seasons.

During this same show, Jacquemus unveiled a giant sunbonnet that quickly went viral, adopted, among others, by Emily Ratajkowski. Her shoes with geometric heels, her knit dresses with dizzying necklines or bare shoulders, her bobs multicolored, its large baskets wicker, its T-shirts prints also contribute to its reputation. It is thanks to these cult pieces that in October 2019, Simon Porte Jacquemus was nominated for the British Fashion Awards in the Brand of the Year and Accessories Designer of the Year categories. Among Jacquemus’ latest hits, the Neve cardigana very low-cut model from the show The mountain who has already entered the wardrobes of Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid.

In 2021, Jacquemus is launching his first line for children. Seven pieces for little boys and girls including a bucket hata hoodie and a T-shirt available in beige and pink, as well as a very very cute crab comforter. The costs ? From 60 to 155 euros for clothes available from 3 to 10 years old. The good news is that if you want to dress your whole little family the same, these clothes are also sold in adults. Very very nice, we said.

And as a good surprise never comes alone, the designer has also imagined a pink bicycle, Christmas balls, egg cups and a liqueur glass in which to sip the fruit of his collaboration with Chilled. A particularly stylish drink that still has a cost: 20 euros for a pack of six cans. Health !

To treat yourself to Jacquemus’ creations, head to its website. Her shop online offers all of its collections. Those who wish to see the parts IRL can go to the Bon Marché Rive Gauche, the Galeries Lafayette Champs-Elysées or the Printemps Haussmann. The creator, a professional in event pop-up stores, also opened a temporary flower shop in March 2021. A real success on social networks and in the 18th century shopth borough. In December 2021, rebelotte. Simon Porte Jacquemus chooses this time to sell his new collection in a vending machine. On the occasion of the release of the handbag “The Long Bambino“, the designer has set up a very special pop-up store in the heart of Paris. As a salesperson, a touch screen allows you to choose the product of your choice and then pay for it before opening the box where the part that we have just purchased. “Bambino Long”therefore, but also a perfect scarf to warm up winter looks, a hat, a straw hat or a can in collaboration with Chilled, the CBD and hibiscus drink brand. All in a dazzling fuchsia pink, the same color as this funny shop located at 16, rue de Richelieu in the Ier borough.

There are many stars addicted to the creations of Simon Porte Jacquemus. On the red carpet, in street style fashion or in the front row of fashion shows, they do not leave the designer’s pieces. Among the brand’s fans, we can count on RihannaBeyonce, Gigi HadidSelena Gomez, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Damso, Eddy de Pretto, Camélia Jordana, Jeanne Damas, Lizzo, Laetitia Casta… Model Tina Kunakey called on the designer’s talents to imagine her wedding dress during the her union with actor Vincent Cassel in 2018.

Simon Porte Jacquemus excels when it comes to creating unforgettable fashion shows. When he started out in 2009, for example, he imagined a happening during the Vogue Fashion Night Out to be spotted by fashion professionals. With his models, he had organized a show that looked like a demonstration: “[Elles] were on a style strike dressed in my Fall/Winter 2011 collection. Vogue Paris [il s’agissait alors d’Emmanuelle Alt] was passing by, I presented my work to him. I don’t know if that convinced her, but if it didn’t, I’ll provoke other occasions. I promised myself to appear one day in Vogue” he explained to The Express in 2011. A goal largely achieved since then. This has not prevented Jacquemus from maintaining, over the years, this habit of presenting parades that mark the spirits. In February 2019, he thus recreated a Provençal village with joyful colored facades with The Collector. Then, for the 10th anniversary of his brand, the designer invited the whole flash pack to discover his show Sunburn in the Luberon. The, in the middle of a lavender field, the models walked on a huge fuchsia carpet. A success that generated thousands of hits on Instagram.

Coming out of the first confinement in July 2020, the designer this time gave an appointment to fashion professionals and friends of the brand in a wheat field lost in the Vexin Regional Natural Park. Entitled “L’Amour”, this spring-summer 2021 collection marked the return to parades in the presence of an audience, social distancing between the golden ears.