Léa Seydoux joins Dune 2 to play Lady Margot

MADRID, June 22 (CultureLeisure) –

Dune 2 adds a new name to its cast. The sequel directed by Denis Villenueve will be attended by Lea Seydouxthe French actress who has recently appeared in films such as The French Chronicle or No Time to Diethe latest installment of James Bond.

According to Deadline, Seydoux will play in the sequel to Dune to Lady Margot, the wife of the Earl and Mentat Hasimir Fenring. In the original novels by Frank Herberthis character, despite being secondary, enjoys great importance and influence as part of the Brotherhood of the powerful Bene Gesserit.

In addition, due to his connection with Count Ferning, the former governor of Arrakis, he is a figure close to that of the Emperor Shaddam IVto which Christopher Walken will play. Lady Margot also has link with Feyd-Rautha Harkonnennephew of the Emperor and heir presumptive to the Harkonnen dynasty, who will be played by Austin Butler.

Léa Seydoux will add, in this way, a new blockbuster to your career, which combines with auteur films. So far in 2022, the actress has starred with Viggo Mortensen Crimes of the Future, by David Cronenberg, and One Fine Morning, from director Mia Hansen-Love. Last year, Seydoux appeared in the award-winning The French Chronicle by Wes Anderson and also in the latest installment of James Bond, No time to die, in which he played the love interest of Daniel Craig's Agent 007.





Butler, Walken, and Seydoux. are, together with Florence Pugh -who will play Princess Irulan Corrino, the eldest of the five daughters of Emperor Shaddam IV- the actors who, for now, join the sequel directed by Denis Villenueve.

His characters in Dunes 2 will join the played by Timothée Chalamet (Paul Atreides), Zendaya (Chani), Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Jessica Atreides), Oscar Isaac (Duke Leto Atreides), Jason Momoa (Duncan Idaho), Javier Bardem (Stilgar), who already appeared in the first film and who will repeat in the sequel.